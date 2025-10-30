Nick Woltemade scored his sixth goal for Newcastle United as they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the Carabao Cup last-16.

Newcastle United progressed to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup for the fourth successive season with a solid 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park.

Fabian Schar headed Newcastle in front from a Sandro Tonali corner in the first half before Nick Woltemade headed in from Joe Willock’s cross to double the home side’s lead and secure their progress.

They will face Fulham at home on Wednesday, December 17 (kick-off TBC) in the quarter-final as they look to retain the trophy.

Nick Woltemade continues fine scoring form.

Woltemade grabbed his fifth goal in seven games for Newcastle and his sixth in total to continue his fine form since joining the club for a record £65million fee.

Days after Woltemade’s arrival from VfB Stuttgart, Newcastle sold Alexander Isak for a Premier League record £130million to Liverpool.

But the striking duo have had contrasting starts to the season with Isak currently out with a groin issue having scored just one Carabao Cup goal in eight appearances for Liverpool in all competitions.

The Reds are also now out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Woltemade has six goals to his name in nine starts for Newcastle.

Reflecting on his latest goal, Woltemade told Sky Sports: “Joe [Willock] had the ball and I wanted to go behind the centre back and luckily the goalkeeper was coming out, so I just had to head it in.”

Excluding blocked shots, Woltemade has also scored every shot on target he has had for Newcastle, with a goalkeeper yet to save a shot from the 23-year-old in a black and white shirt.

Nick Woltemade makes Alexander Isak replacement claim

Woltemade also made a subtle reference to replacing Isak as Newcastle’s main striker this season. The Magpies also signed Yoane Wissa from Brentford for £55million on deadline day but the forward is yet to feature since his arrival due to injury.

"I think I play different from the other strikers they had here,” Woltemade admitted. “I think the team after every game get to know me better.

“I just want the ball at my feet most of the time but I can help the team and if we all come into it, I think we can get really good results.

"This team is so easy for me to come here, new country, a new language, I feel welcome here even from the first day everyone was talking to me.

"I think we all have a good connection which makes it easier for me and even for the other new players."

Nick Woltemade makes a mockery of Newcastle United transfer claims

Woltemade’s club-record £65million transfer fee was heavily scrutinised by the German media, given the forward had only joined Stuttgart a year prior on a free transfer.

It came after Bayern Munich tried and failed to sign Woltemade before Newcastle swooped in with a significant bid.

Bayern board member Karl-Heinz Rummenigge showed signs of bitterness by branding Newcastle ‘idiots’ for the fee they paid for Woltemade.

But Woltemade has already demonstrated his value to Newcastle in just two months on Tyneside while Isak, as the Premier League’s most expensive ever player, is yet to make an impact on Merseyside.