Ahead of this weekend’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Eddie Howe’s men remain unbeaten in the league after claiming hard-earned home wins against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur and battling to what many would consider to be a somewhat fortuitous draw at Bournemouth.

The latter of that trio of fixtures saw VAR come to the Magpies rescue as the officials at Stockley Park ruled out a late ‘goal’ from Cherries winger Dango Ouattara for a debatable handball after on-field referee David Coote had initially given goal.

Speaking after the game, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said: "We should have won the game. We have lost two points and I will complain, but nothing will happen. I'm not against the referee because he gave the goal and didn't even have the chance to go to the monitor and watch it. If he had the chance, I'm sure he would give the goal. I'm completely sure. But he doesn't have the chance. They always say it's a factual decision - it's not a factual decision. We watched the video; the ball goes very strong after touching the shoulder.”