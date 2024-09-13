Newcastle United, Liverpool and Man Utd's new Premier League positions if VAR was not in use

By Mark Carruthers
Published 13th Sep 2024, 18:00 BST

Where would Newcastle United sit in the Premier League table if VAR was not in use?

The first three weeks of the Premier League season have been largely positive for Newcastle United.

Ahead of this weekend’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Eddie Howe’s men remain unbeaten in the league after claiming hard-earned home wins against Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur and battling to what many would consider to be a somewhat fortuitous draw at Bournemouth.

The latter of that trio of fixtures saw VAR come to the Magpies rescue as the officials at Stockley Park ruled out a late ‘goal’ from Cherries winger Dango Ouattara for a debatable handball after on-field referee David Coote had initially given goal.

Speaking after the game, Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said: "We should have won the game. We have lost two points and I will complain, but nothing will happen. I'm not against the referee because he gave the goal and didn't even have the chance to go to the monitor and watch it. If he had the chance, I'm sure he would give the goal. I'm completely sure. But he doesn't have the chance. They always say it's a factual decision - it's not a factual decision. We watched the video; the ball goes very strong after touching the shoulder.”

Newcastle’s relief and Bournemouth’s anger was understandable - but what difference has that decision made to both club’s positions in the Premier League?

VAR awarded a penalty to Brentford in Wolves' 5-3 defeat ahead of the international break. Bryan Mbeumo scored it.

1. 20th: Wolves - 1 point

VAR awarded a penalty to Brentford in Wolves' 5-3 defeat ahead of the international break. Bryan Mbeumo scored it. | Wolves via Getty Images

Southampton have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League but have not had any VAR contention to deal with so far.

2. 19th: Southampton - 1 point

Southampton have had a tough start to life back in the Premier League but have not had any VAR contention to deal with so far. | Getty Images

Without VAR, Palace would be a point worse off after Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal was awarded after an incorrect offside in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

3. 18th: Crystal Palace - 2 points (- 1 point)

Without VAR, Palace would be a point worse off after Jean-Philippe Mateta's goal was awarded after an incorrect offside in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City. | Getty Images

There has been the one VAR decision against the Premier League new boys but it came in a game they lost 4-1 at Man City.

4. 17th: Ipswich Town - 4 points

There has been the one VAR decision against the Premier League new boys but it came in a game they lost 4-1 at Man City. | Getty Images

