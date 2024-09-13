The Premier League have announced who the officials will be for Newcastle United’s clash with Wolves at Molineux.

Newcastle United’s clash with Wolves on Sunday will see Eddie Howe’s side try and maintain their unbeaten start to the season against opponents that entered the international break sitting in the relegation zone. Gary O’Neil’s side earned their first point of the season against Nottingham Forest last time out and will be keen to continue that momentum this weekend.

The Premier League have announced that Wolves’ clash with Newcastle United will be refereed by Chris Kavanagh. Kavanagh took charge of four Newcastle United Premier League matches last season, with the Magpies losing on all four occasions.

He was in the middle for their home defeats against Manchester City and Nottingham Forest and also oversaw defeats against Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur on the road. Kavanagh is yet to referee a Newcastle United match this season, but was on VAR for their clash with Southampton on the opening weekend of the season.

Newcastle triumphed 1-0 on that day, but had Fabian Schar controversially sent off after just half-an-hour when Craig Pawson judged he had headbutted Ben Brereton Diaz. Despite replays suggesting the Chilean international had made a lot of any contact between himself and Schar, Kavanagh did not believe there was a reason to overturn the initial decision and Schar was shown a red card.

The former Swiss international has finished his three-game ban and could return to action on Sunday. John Brooks will be on VAR duty this weekend, with Simon Hooper acting as Kavanagh’s fourth official.