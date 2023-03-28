In its 2021-22 financial results, Chelsea Football Club has announced a net loss of £121.3million. Chelsea have pointed to the sanctions placed on previous owner Roman Abramovich as well as the knock-on impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for the loss.

Since being taken over by a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s spending has increased dramatically with the club paying in excess of £600million in reported transfer fees alone. In comparison, The Blues invested £118million into the playing squad during the 2021-22 season.

But Chelsea insist they continue to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations having handed out very long contracts to players that help circumvent potential spending restrictions.