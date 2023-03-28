News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
2 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
4 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
4 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
4 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
5 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick

Newcastle United, Liverpool & Arsenal’s Premier League rivals confirm £121m loss amid FFP scrutiny

Newcastle United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have confirmed a net loss of over £121million for the 2021-22 season.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 28th Mar 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

In its 2021-22 financial results, Chelsea Football Club has announced a net loss of £121.3million. Chelsea have pointed to the sanctions placed on previous owner Roman Abramovich as well as the knock-on impact of the Covid-19 pandemic as a reason for the loss.

Read More
Newcastle United star Sven Botman likely to miss upcoming match as fresh illness...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Blue sky over the stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Blue sky over the stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)
Blue sky over the stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge in London on March 18, 2023. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

Since being taken over by a consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly, Chelsea’s spending has increased dramatically with the club paying in excess of £600million in reported transfer fees alone. In comparison, The Blues invested £118million into the playing squad during the 2021-22 season.

Most Popular

But Chelsea insist they continue to adhere to Financial Fair Play regulations having handed out very long contracts to players that help circumvent potential spending restrictions.

A Chelsea statement read: “Despite the loss in the year and the operating challenges due to the sanctions, the Club continues to comply with UEFA and Premier League financial regulations.”

ChelseaPremier LeagueLiverpoolArsenalRoman AbramovichAmerican