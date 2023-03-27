Newcastle are one of only five Premier League clubs alongside Brentford, Leicester City, AFC Bournemouth and Southampton not to have received a single fine for failing to control players in matches so far this season. Yet on four occasions in 2022-23, a side has been charged by the FA for incidents that took place against Eddie Howe’s side.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been charged with failing to control players in matches against The Magpies. Liverpool also saw goalkeeping coach John Achterberg charged along with Newcastle’s head of performance Dan Hodges for their conduct following The Reds’ 98th minute winner at Anfield back in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodges was fined £6,000 and Achterberg £7,000 as a result.

Arsenal players surround the Referee Andy Madley after a late penalty appeal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on January 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

But in terms of players, Newcastle have avoided punishment or any fines so far despite Premier League clubs being charged a combined total of almost £1million in fines so far this campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League leaders Arsenal – who were charged after being denied a late penalty in the 0-0 draw with Newcastle back in January – also comfortably lead the way in terms of fines having shelled out £185,000 so far this season, according to SunSport data. The Gunners have been charged for incidents of failing to control players and surrounding the official on four occasions this season and were fined £40,000 for the incident against Newcastle.

Fulham have been charged £27,500 in fines so far this season but that figure is expected to significantly increase as the club’s punishment following three red cards against Manchester United yet to be determined. Former Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic saw red in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat after scoring as he faces an extended ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh.

Manchester City were handed the largest single fine of any Premier League club as they had to pay £75,000 after being charged for failing to control players in a 3-1 win at Arsenal last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United can take the moral high ground

Newcastle may have established a bit of a reputation among Premier League clubs for being a horrible side to play against this season, hence why several opponents have let their frustrations get the better of them. We don’t call them Eddie Howe’s s********** Mags for nothing, but they’ve never crossed the line.

It makes United’s game management and knack of winding the opposition up even more impressive the fact they’ve managed to do so while respecting the officials and without receiving any punishment.

Premier League fines per club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal – £185,000

Manchester United – £137,000

Everton – £115,000

Manchester City – £75,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nottingham Forest – £73,000

Leeds United – £70,000

Liverpool – £55,000

Crystal Palace – £55,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolverhampton Wanderers – £45,000

Fulham – £27,500

Aston Villa – £20,000

Chelsea – £20,000

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tottenham Hotspur – £20,000

West Ham United – £20,000

Brighton & Hove Albion – £15,000

AFC Bournemouth – £0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brentford – £0

Leicester City – £0

Newcastle United – £0