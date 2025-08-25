Eddie Howe has provided the latest Newcastle United team news ahead of Monday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at St James’ Park (8pm kick-off).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle head into the match on the back of a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa in their Premier League opener, meanwhile Liverpool got their title defence off to a winning start with a 4-2 victory over AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

Monday’s match is shaping up to be an exciting affair, given the history of the fixture, Newcastle’s recent Carabao Cup win over Liverpool and the ongoing transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe is yet to beat Liverpool as Newcastle head coach in the Premier League but masterminded the most important meeting between the sides in recent years as they won 2-1 at Wembley Stadium in the Carabao Cup final back in March.

Newcastle United duo available after missing Aston Villa

Newcastle have been boosted by two midfielders being involved in training in the build up to the Liverpool match.

New signing Jacob Ramsey trained with his teammates for the first time after securining a £39million move from Aston Villa while Joe Willock returned from an Achilles injury to put himself in contention for Monday’s match.

As expected Ramsey will be available for selection barring any late withdrawal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He'll be available, touch wood, of course, we've still got training sessions to go before the game,” Howe said. “But he's in a good place.

“He's been really impressive in his first couple of days. Really, really good technically, very intelligent.I think he's going to add a lot to the team. He's got standout qualities.”

But a surprise boost for The Magpies is the potential return of Willock after suffering a nasty injury during pre-season.

“Yeah, Joe trained Tuesday and Wednesday,” Howe said. “Small part Tuesday, bigger session on Wednesday and trained really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So great to see him back so early. I think when he went down in the game [v K-League XI], I thought he was going to be out longer term.

“It didn't look a good injury, just the way he went down. But credit to him, back fit and looking good.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Newcastle United without Alexander Isak

Willock’s potential return to fitness means Howe has a fully fit squad heading into Monday’s match against Liverpool, yet he doesn’t have a full selection of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one glaring absentee is striker Alexander Isak, who missed all pre-season matches as well as the opening game of the new competitive season in a bid to force an exit from the club.

Providing the latest on the situation, Howe said: “There's been no change. He won't be part of the squad for this game.

“He's contracted to us, he's our player. My wish is that he would be playing on Monday night with us, but he won't be and that's regrettable at this moment. But 100%, I want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt.”