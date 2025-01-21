Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Miodrag Pivas’ loan move from Newcastle United to Willem II is not going to plan so far.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old defender arrived at Newcastle from Serbian side FK Jedinstvo Ub in the summer on a five-year deal before being loaned out to Dutch side Willem II for the 2024-25 season. But half a season into his loan spell in the Netherlands and Pivas has been limited to just nine minutes of Eredivisie football with his last substitute appearance coming in October.

His two starts for the club have been in the KNVB Cup against Genemuiden in October and Noordwijk in December. After being an unused substitute for eight successive league matches, Pivas was left out of the Willem matchday squad entirely for the 1-1 draw with Feyenoord over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette understands Pivas is still at Willem II and is expected to see out his loan spell at the club as things stand despite limited first-team opportunities. The transfer of Pivas was compared to that of Yankuba Minteh after Newcastle plucked the winger from Odesne for a low fee before loaning him out to the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.

After a successful loan spell in the Netherlands, Newcastle were reluctantly able to sell Minteh to Brighton & Hove Albion for £33million in a deal that proved crucial in helping the club satisfy Premier League Profitability and Sustainability rules.

But to say Pivas’ loan spell hasn’t gone according to plan would be putting it lightly. The teenager was banned from training with Willem II for over two weeks in September due to not having the appropriate work permit documentation in place before he joined the club.

Without a work permit, Pivas could not represent Willem in any professional capacity - effectively banning him from attending matches or the training ground. Pivas ultimately had to return to Serbia to train with his former club Jedinstvo to work on his fitness while he tried to obtain a work permit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pivas reported to the Dutch embassy in Belgrade to complete the formalities of his work permit as he was eventually cleared to train and play almost three weeks after officially joining the club on loan.

Pivas’ lack of opportunities since will come as a blow for the player and Newcastle. The club had hoped the defender would establish himself as a first-team player while out on loan, increasing his value and potential readiness for first team football in the future.

Willem currently sit 12th in the Eredivisie with Pivas’ lack of minutes no doubt a concern to Newcastle. It was hoped the defender would be able to establish himself while out on loan, increasing his value with the view to being around the first team in the future.

Following his arrival at Newcastle, Pivas told the club website: “It’s absolutely unbelievable to join such a big club like Newcastle United and I cannot wait to get started. I see the project of the club and it looks great which helped convince me to sign for Newcastle.

“I see the young players have developed very well here and I would like to do the same - to develop and get into Newcastle's first team. I’m very excited and I can’t wait to begin.”