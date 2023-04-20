News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United loan transfer backed – deal 'good' for both parties

Dimitar Berbatov has tipped Scott McTominay for a loan move to Newcastle United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The Scotland international, admired by Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe and the club’s recruitment team, has been tipped for a summer move away from Manchester United.

And Berbatov – who played for the Red Devils, and supported Newcastle growing up in Bulgaria – says a loan move to St James’ Park would be a “good option” for the 26-year-old midfielder.

Scott McTominay celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Everton earlier this month.Scott McTominay celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Everton earlier this month.
Scott McTominay celebrates scoring for Manchester United against Everton earlier this month.
“It’s difficult, because at his age, and at this stage in his career, he’ll want to be playing regularly,” said the retired striker in an interview with Betfred. “If he leaves and gets the chance to play regular football, then he’s got a great opportunity to improve and get better.

"If he feels that he doesn’t get enough minutes at Manchester United, then a loan move to somewhere like Newcastle United would be a good option for him.

"He can go somewhere, get the minutes, improve – and potentially come back to Manchester United when he’s matured more as a player. His development will be slower if he fails to get the level of gametime he needs and deserves at Manchester United.”

Shear class

Berbatov followed Newcastle because of striker Alan Shearer, his footballing idol.

“Shearer would smash in goals from all over the place,” Berbatov told FourFourTwo in 2018. “Smashing goals, smashing noses – he was unbelievable, and you know his goal celebration? That was iconic.”

Berbatov last month backed the fourth-placed club to qualify for the Champions League alongside Erik ten Hag’s side.

