Goalkeeper Max Thompson, 19, is the sixth player to leave Newcastle on loan this summer as he joined League One side Northampton Town until January 2024. It is the teenager’s first loan move and will provide him with an opportunity to make his senior professional debut over the coming season.

Thompson, who has been capped by England at Under-18 level, made 10 appearances for Newcastle’s Under-21s side in all competitions last season.

The goalkeeper follows, Yankuba Minteh, Matthew Bondswell, Kell Watts, Jamal Lewis and Harrison Ashby as the sixth player to temporarily leave The Magpies this summer.

Northampton were promoted to League One after finishing third in League Two last season and gaining automatic promotion. They opened their third tier campaign with a 1-0 defeat at home to Stevenage.

More loan departures are expected to follow Thompson with Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe confirming 18-year-old forward Garang Kuol was set to leave temporarily ahead of the new season.

Kuol hasn’t trained with the Newcastle first-team since returning from a loan spell at Heart of Midlothian last season and is expected to join Dutch side FC Volendam following a meeting with Howe on Thursday.

“I met with him [Thursday] and had a really good chat,” Howe said during his press conference on Friday, August 4. “I believe he’ll be going out on loan on Friday.”