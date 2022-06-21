Newcastle United transfer news: Magpies ‘locked in talks’ for £31m swoop, Toon ‘remain interested’ in Everton star

Mehrdad Ghodoussi has delivered a subtle message to fans waiting on Newcastle United’s next signing.

By Jason Jones
Tuesday, 21st June 2022, 8:41 am

The club, which has re-signed loanee Matt Targett on a permanent deal, is pushing to sign striker Hugo Ekitike and defender Sven Botman.

Eddie Howe is keen for the club to do as much of its business in the early part of the window as possible. United’s head coach will welcome back his players for the start of pre-season training on July 1, and the hope is that there’ll be at least one new face at the club’s training ground, which is being extended this summer, at the start of next month.

However, Newcastle face competition from AC Milan for Lille’s Botman, and Ekitike – who scored 10 goals for Stade de Reims last season – is looking to assurances on playing time.

Co-owner Ghodoussi replied to one tweet about the club’s progress in the transfer market with four-word message. Ghodoussi tweeted: “Patience is a virtue.”

