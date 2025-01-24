Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Incoming Newcastle United signing Vakhtang Salia has shared another image of his visit to the club this month.

Salia is Newcastle’s first confirmed transfer of 2025 but he will not officially join the club from Georgian side Dinamo Tbilisi until he turns 18 in August. A fortnight ago, Salia visited Newcastle’s training ground at Darsley Park and also had a tour of St James’ Park, meeting key figures at the club such as head coach Eddie Howe and sporting director Paul Mitchell.

During the off-season in Georgia, Newcastle is clearly still on Salia’s mind as he took to Instagram to post an image of himself at St James’ Park alongside his agent, Levan Seturidze. Newcastle beat several clubs to Salia’s signature on a long-term deal with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Manchester United credited with an interest.

The forward has scored six goals in 28 league appearances for Dinamo and will be looking to improve his tally before his big summer move. After his arrival at Newcastle, Salia is likely to be loaned out for the 2025-26 season.

Salia and his agent at St James' Park. | Instagram

Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross will be tasked with lining up a loan move for Salia as part of his new role at head of strategic football partnerships at Newcastle. The club are making a conscious effort to carefully tailor loan moves and clubs for players, ensuring they are physically and mentally prepared before being sent out.

Newcastle will also seek clubs with mutual connections through staff members. Charlie McArthur’s recent loan to Carlisle United being an obvious one with Mike Williamson, a former player and team-mate of loan manager Shola Ameobi, the current manager.

But even further afield, Travis Hernes’ recent loan to Aalborg BK in Denmark has connections through English assistant manager Jack Cassidy and sporting director James Gow. The club’s other assistant manager, Mathias Haugaasen also previously worked with the Norway international youth set-up, of which Hernes is now part.

So with the best part of a year to plan, Salia’s loan should be carefully selected. The club previously had success with sending Yankuba Minteh out on loan to Feyenoord for the 2023-24 season which resulted in the young winger being sold for £33million to Brighton & Hove Albion without playing a game for Newcastle.

But there have also been frustrating loans for players such as Garang Kuol, who spent last season in the Netherlands at Volendam but struggled for game time amid fitness issues.

Salia’s loan is likely to be abroad with the Dutch, Belgian and Danish leagues preferred by Newcastle as potential destinations.

Following his arrival at Newcastle Salia told the club website: “The first time I heard it [Newcastle were interested] I could not believe it. It was big news for me. It’s my dream to play [at St James’ Park] and I think it’s everyone’s dream to play there.

“It’s a big challenge for me and I have motivation to play outside of Georgia. I think it’s a move every professional player has to make to follow their dreams.

“I have to work more to come here. To go in Europe after Georgia is very difficult, I will have to exercise and work more.”