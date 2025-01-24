Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton is at risk of a Premier League ban.

The Brazilian picked up his eighth booking of the Premier League season in Newcastle’s 4-1 defeat against AFC Bournemouth at St James’ Park last Saturday and is just two bookings away from a two-match ban. Joelinton has already served a one-match ban after picking up five bookings inside Newcastle’s opening 19 matches of the Premier League season - missing last month’s trip to Ipswich Town.

Having picked up three bookings since returning from suspension, Joelinton must now go the next 10 Premier League matches without picking up a further two yellow cards or else he will be banned for two matches. The 28-year-old served a two-match ban during the 2022-23 season after picking up 10 bookings but avoided such a punishment last season due to injury.

Joelinton was shown his eighth yellow card against Bournemouth following a foul and subsequent tussle with Justin Kluivert. Premier League rules state that any player who accumulates 10 bookings inside the opening 32 Premier League matches must serve a two-match ban.

While Joelinton is close to a ban, no other Newcastle players are at serious risk just yet. Dan Burn has six bookings to his name and Fabian Schar has five with both defenders already serving a one-match suspension for yellow cards this season.

Sandro Tonali has four bookings and would have to be booked six times in Newcastle’s next 10 league games in order to be banned. Bruno Guimaraes and Lewis Hall have been booked three times while Lloyd Kelly, Sean Longstaff, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope and Joe Willock have two bookings.

Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson all have one yellow card each.

After the 10 booking, 32 game threshold is passed - any player shown 15 bookings over the course of the season is handed a three-match ban. To date, no player has ever been cautioned that many times during a single Premier League campaign.

Southampton midfielder Flynn Downes has the most bookings of any Premier League player so far this season with nine. Should he be booked against Newcastle on Saturday (3pm kick-off) he will become the first player to serve a two-match yellow card ban.