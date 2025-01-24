Eddie Howe to make major Newcastle United change v Southampton as £32m man dropped - predicted XI
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Eddie Howe’s side had won nine matches in a row before their clash with the Cherries, but saw their brilliant run come to an end with a thud against Andoni Iraola’s side. The Magpies will be keen to put that disappointment behind them this weekend, though, when they face the Premier League’s basement side.
Southampton currently sit ten points from safety having won just one Premier League match all season - coming against fellow strugglers Everton back in November. Ivan Juric’s side were beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest on Sunday but will have been lifted by their second half performance that gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a real scare in the closing stages.
Newcastle, though, enjoy a good recent record at St Mary’s and have won on each of their last three visits, including twice during the 2022/23 campaign in both Premier League and Carabao Cup action. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Southampton on Saturday:
Newcastle United predicted XI v Southampton
GK: Martin Dubravka
Nick Pope is nearing a return to fitness and whilst Dubravka conceded four at the weekend, it would be a huge surprise to not see his name on the teamsheet on Saturday.
RB: Tino Livramento
Like many of his teammates, Livramento had an off day against Bournemouth. He will be keen to bounce back from this against his former employers this weekend.
CB: Fabian Schar
Schar was introduced at half-time against Bournemouth with Howe keen to have a right-footed option at right centre-half. He may opt for that again with Newcastle expecting to dominate the game at St Mary’s.
CB: Dan Burn
Burn has been solid this season but knows his performance levels cannot drop with Sven Botman breathing down his and Schar’s neck.
LB: Lewis Hall
Hall has enjoyed a very good campaign and will hope to showcase his talents on the south coast after a difficult afternoon against Bournemouth.
CM: Bruno Guimaraes
Most of Newcastle’s attacking play has come through Guimaraes in recent weeks, with the Brazilian even getting himself on the scoresheet against the Cherries at the weekend.
CM: Sandro Tonali
Tonali has been superb in the no.6 role and will hope to continue that this weekend. The Italian has been a calming influence in the side in recent weeks and has allowed the attack and defence to shine.
CM: Joelinton
Joelinton scored the winner against Southampton in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park. He also netted on their last visit back in 2023 as they won 1-0 in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting.
RW: Jacob Murphy
Murphy stole the headlines on Newcastle’s last visit to St Mary’s for his reaction to Duje Caleta-Car’s red card. Hopefully his football can do the talking this weekend.
ST: Alexander Isak
Isak’s stunning run of form in-front of goal came to an end at the weekend as he went scoreless for the first time in nine Premier League outings. A return to the scoresheet this weekend would be a major boost.
Gordon’s form has slipped in recent weeks, although his goal contribution stats remain very good. He remains one of the very first names on the teamsheet, though.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.