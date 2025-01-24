Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United head to Southampton on Saturday aiming to banish the demons from their 4-1 defeat against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe’s side had won nine matches in a row before their clash with the Cherries, but saw their brilliant run come to an end with a thud against Andoni Iraola’s side. The Magpies will be keen to put that disappointment behind them this weekend, though, when they face the Premier League’s basement side.

Southampton currently sit ten points from safety having won just one Premier League match all season - coming against fellow strugglers Everton back in November. Ivan Juric’s side were beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest on Sunday but will have been lifted by their second half performance that gave Nuno Espirito Santo’s side a real scare in the closing stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle, though, enjoy a good recent record at St Mary’s and have won on each of their last three visits, including twice during the 2022/23 campaign in both Premier League and Carabao Cup action. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name for his side’s clash with Southampton on Saturday:

Newcastle United predicted XI v Southampton

GK: Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope is nearing a return to fitness and whilst Dubravka conceded four at the weekend, it would be a huge surprise to not see his name on the teamsheet on Saturday.

RB: Tino Livramento

Like many of his teammates, Livramento had an off day against Bournemouth. He will be keen to bounce back from this against his former employers this weekend.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar was introduced at half-time against Bournemouth with Howe keen to have a right-footed option at right centre-half. He may opt for that again with Newcastle expecting to dominate the game at St Mary’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CB: Dan Burn

Burn has been solid this season but knows his performance levels cannot drop with Sven Botman breathing down his and Schar’s neck.

LB: Lewis Hall

Hall has enjoyed a very good campaign and will hope to showcase his talents on the south coast after a difficult afternoon against Bournemouth.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

Most of Newcastle’s attacking play has come through Guimaraes in recent weeks, with the Brazilian even getting himself on the scoresheet against the Cherries at the weekend.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali has been superb in the no.6 role and will hope to continue that this weekend. The Italian has been a calming influence in the side in recent weeks and has allowed the attack and defence to shine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton scored the winner against Southampton in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park. He also netted on their last visit back in 2023 as they won 1-0 in the first-leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final meeting.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy stole the headlines on Newcastle’s last visit to St Mary’s for his reaction to Duje Caleta-Car’s red card. Hopefully his football can do the talking this weekend.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak’s stunning run of form in-front of goal came to an end at the weekend as he went scoreless for the first time in nine Premier League outings. A return to the scoresheet this weekend would be a major boost.

Gordon’s form has slipped in recent weeks, although his goal contribution stats remain very good. He remains one of the very first names on the teamsheet, though.