Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has responded to criticism regarding his team selection.

No Newcastle player has played more minutes in 2024 than midfielder Sean Longstaff. This is despite the 26-year-old nursing a long-standing foot injury which has resulted in a fragmented training schedule for the player.

Longstaff has started every match and played every minute for Newcastle since the New Year's Day trip to Liverpool. Meanwhile, fellow midfielders Lewis Miley and Bruno Guimaraes have been taken out of the side or substituted during matches.

But when asked why Longstaff had played every minute of every match so far this year while nursing an injury, Howe hit back by telling The Gazette: "I’ve had no other midfielders to play. I would have rested Sean for sure.

"I’ve got to look after Lewis [Miley], he’s only 17. Elliot Anderson hasn’t been available, Sandro [Tonali] hasn’t been available. I’ve had nobody else to pick."

Longstaff is The Magpies' top-scoring midfielder so far this season with six goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, including a goal in the famous 4-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

But Newcastle's midfield has since been bolstered by the returns of Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson from injury, prompting calls from supporters to rest Longstaff.

"Sean would probably say he doesn’t need a rest but I would have managed him and looked after him because he’s not been 100% fit and has played through pain for the team and that deserves acknowledgement," Howe added. “Sean needs to train regularly and that’s been disrupted due to an ongoing foot problem since Everton at the end of last season. Last week he had an injection [to play v Chelsea] and trained late in the week.

"He’s had some really, really, good games for us this season and he’s a really important player for his game intelligence. He’s integral to us when he’s at his best. I back him and his ability."

Newcastle have been hit with numerous injury problems throughout the season which has taken its toll on Howe's squad. Several players have had to play through injury and many set-backs have been experienced. "This season more than any other in my career [I’ve said to players] ‘we need you to play'," Howe continued. "Now I don’t want get the violins out and feel sorry for ourselves but it’s the reality of the position due to lack of depth.

"That’s why I always compliment the players. Not everyone sees behind the scenes what they’re giving. Sometimes when a player goes out and plays and he’s not feeling great and then doesn’t perform to the level he wants to, he gets criticism for it.

"And you’re thinking ‘he’s actually playing for the club here, he’s not playing for himself. That’s difficult to take if you are the player.

"That’s where it’s my job to protect them because these lads are giving everything, and have given everything this year. For me they deserve some protection and support. These are top players and were outstanding last season consistently when fully fit.