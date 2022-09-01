News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United lose out on transfer deadline day target

Newcastle United have suffered a blow in the final hours of the transfer window.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 9:42 pm

The club had held talks over a move for West Ham United defender Harrison Ashby following the loss of Emil Krafth to a long-term injury.

Krafth may not play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's an ACL injury. He's not been operated on yet, so it's difficult to give a firm date, but it's going to be six to nine months, a long time out, which is a huge blow to us.”

Ashby, a right-back, was identified as a player who could offer extra cover for Kieran Trippier. The 20-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Premier League club.

However, Sky Sports report that West Ham are “unwilling” to lose Ashby in this window.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
