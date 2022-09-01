Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Krafth may not play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's an ACL injury. He's not been operated on yet, so it's difficult to give a firm date, but it's going to be six to nine months, a long time out, which is a huge blow to us.”