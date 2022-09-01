Newcastle United lose out on transfer deadline day target
Newcastle United have suffered a blow in the final hours of the transfer window.
The club had held talks over a move for West Ham United defender Harrison Ashby following the loss of Emil Krafth to a long-term injury.
Krafth may not play again this season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Tranmere Rovers. Head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's an ACL injury. He's not been operated on yet, so it's difficult to give a firm date, but it's going to be six to nine months, a long time out, which is a huge blow to us.”
Ashby, a right-back, was identified as a player who could offer extra cover for Kieran Trippier. The 20-year-old is in the final year of his contract at the Premier League club.
However, Sky Sports report that West Ham are “unwilling” to lose Ashby in this window.