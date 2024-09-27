Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United chief executive officer Darren Eales will step down from his position for health reasons.

Newcastle have confirmed Eales has been diagnosed with a chronic form of blood cancer with the search for his successor as CEO now under way. Eales, who joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in the summer of 2022, will continue to lead the club’s executive team until a new appointment is made.

In the announcement, Eales told the club website: “Being CEO of Newcastle United is an extraordinary privilege and I am incredibly proud to be part of the club's exciting journey.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

"However, it has become apparent to me that now is the right time to make this decision so that I can prioritise my health and my family.

"In the short term, it will be business as usual in terms of running the club's day-to-day operations, and I will give my full support to a transitionary period that will enable the board to carefully assess and appoint my successor.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to the club's supporters, ownership, players and staff. I'm proud of what we have collectively achieved and I'm excited to see what's ahead for everyone as the club builds towards a future of sustained success."

Newcastle United Chairman, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, said: "All of us who are connected with Newcastle United are very saddened by this news. Our thoughts are with Darren and his family and we send him every good wish for a full recovery.

"On a personal level, Darren has been a great partner to me and to our fans, players, ownership and staff.

"On behalf of the club and its owners, I want to thank Darren for his service and dedication to Newcastle United. He has made a significant contribution to the club's progress during his time as CEO, helping to build a strong foundation for Newcastle United's success. We fully understand the difficult decision he has made.

"We will work closely with Darren to hand over the CEO role at the appropriate moment following a carefully considered search process, and he will continue to have the full support of the board and the Newcastle United family now and in the future."

Eales planned departure continues a transitional year for Newcastle with co-owners Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi stepping down, sporting director Dan Ashworth leaving and being replaced by Paul Mitchell. Further additions such as Brad Miller as chief operations officer and James Bunce as performance director have also taken place.

The club are also close to appointing a new board member linked to 15% minority owners RB Sports & Media.