Angel Gomes has emerged as a key target for Newcastle United.

Newcastle United are targeting a former teammate of Sven Botman, according to reports

Newcastle United are leading the charge to bring former Manchester United wonderkid Angel Gomes back to English football, according to reports.

Three Lions interim boss Lee Carsley raised eyebrows earlier this month when he made the bold decision to include the Lille star in the England senior squad for the first time in his career.

The London-born midfielder was given a brief cameo from the substitute’s bench in a 2-0 victory over Republic of Ireland before playing the full 90 minutes against Finland in an equally-comfortable victory by the same score line. Gomes thrived in the holding midfield role and notably became the first player to start for England while playing for a French side since Trevor Steven of Marseille in 1992.

Carsley is more than familiar with Gomes’ qualities from his time as England U21 boss. The young midfielder had already won the U17 World Cup as one of Steve Cooper’s captains before playing for Carsley’s team where he continued to showcase his talents by playing all six matches in the team’s U21 European Championship victory last summer.

Gomes is a technically gifted midfielder with great composure and the ability to thrive in the defensive midfield position despite his small frame at just 5ft 6in. He was earmarked as a player with huge potential throughout his time at Manchester United and notably in 2017 became the team’s youngest appearance holder since Duncan Edwards as well as the first player born in the 2000s to appear in the Premier League.

However, he would make just five appearances with the Red Devils before departing to Boavista in Portugal on loan in 2020. His time in Portugal coincided with the end of his contract at Old Trafford and Lille were able to reap the benefits of signing the youngster on a free transfer.

Gomes has thrived in French football since making the move in 2021 and has racked up a total of 118 appearances across more than three years, scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists, including a joint best eight assists in Ligue 1 last term.

The gifted midfielder, however, is approaching the final year of his contract at Stade Pierre-Mauroy stadium and is now considering a return to England, according to Sun Sport.

The outlet claims that Newcastle are particularly keen with enticing the player to St James’ Park after successful acquisition of stars like Sven Botman and Yohan Cabaye from Lille in the past.

The Sun claims Newcastle are the frontrunners to begin discussions in January but adds that former club Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and German giants Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs on the youngster after his impressive first outing for the Three Lions.