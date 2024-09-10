Newcastle United are hoping to bolster their attacking options in January, according to reports. | Getty Images

Newcastle United have turned their attention to one of Norway's hottest prospects

Premier League trio Newcastle United, West Ham and Crystal Palace are all believed to be keeping close tabs on Norwegian wonderkid Sindre Walle Egeli, according to reports from HITC Sport.

The young forward rose to prominence at Norwegian fourth side Sandefjord Fotball when he was just 15-years-old after scoring 19 goals in his first 11 games as a professional, including five on his competitive debut against Teie IF. That impressive form quickly earned him a move to the Danish top-flight in 2022 with title challengers FC Nordsjælland where he has continued to make waves.

Now aged 18, Egeli joined Erling Haaland in the Norway squad for their recent UEFA Nations League round of fixtures. He notably made his senior debut in a brief cameo against Kazakhstan in a frustrating goalless draw but has ambitions of one day leading the line for his nation alongside Haaland.

Egeli boasts a record of 32 goals in 35 appearances from U15 to U21 level for Norway and has been lauded by manager Peder Jalland as someone with qualities that he hasn’t seen often.

Speaking to Netavisen, he explained: ““He is quiet and calm, works very hard, is very dedicated, (and) really wants to be a footballer.”

Meanwhile, his manager Ståle Solbakken added, via EuroSport: “He is a notorious goalscorer. He has an exceptional left foot and has a nose for goal. He scores goals in very different ways.”

Egeli has a habit of cutting inside and scoring goals with his left foot. This ability has drawn comparisons to Arjen Robben with some local news outlets and the teenager is not shying away from the comparison.

“I would say that my left foot is clearly my greatest skill. You can say that I’m a bit like Arjen Robben, since I’m on the right and like to cut in,” Egeli said.

“But I’m probably not quite the same (as him).

“The development I have had in the last year has been very great. In the last two months, I have gained a lot of confidence and I have played well when I have had the chance. I have shown myself and scored a number of goals.”

Local outlets in Norway have also compared the forward to Haaland after his steady start to the season which has seen him score three times in seven games. Egeli is currently playing as a right winger in Denmark’s top-flight but is a player that is more than capable of leading the line as a centre forward.

Rumours of a move for Egeli come amid speculation that the Magpies are looking to bolster their right-sided attacking options after a failed move for Nottingham Forest ace Anthony Elanga on deadline day.

So far this year, the Magpies have added William Osula to their attacking options to provide further cover for Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who is crucially in the final year of his St James’ Park contract.