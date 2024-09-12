Newcastle are closing in on a deal for Marc Guehi, according to reports. | Getty Images

There is very little time left before all transfer markets close for the year.

The transfer window may have closed for Premier League clubs but there is still a final opportunity to finalise any last-minute sales before other markets around the world slam shut until the new year.

Newcastle United had originally been expected to offload crucial players like Bruno Guimarães during the summer in order to toe the line of the league’s profit and sustainability guidelines. The Magpies eventually cashed in on Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh but other players before them had also been linked with an exit.

Kieran Trippier was one of the main names doing the rounds on the rumour mill, as his future at St James’ Park was thrown into doubt. Eddie Howe had made it clear he wanted to keep the defender on the books but talkSPORT reported that Trippier had his eye on a move and was ‘pushing’ to get a transfer finalised before the window closes for good.

Both Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş have been linked with the 33-year-old and with just hours remaining before the Turkish window shuts, time if off the essence if a deal is going to materialise. However, it seems now that Trippier will remain with Newcastle for the time being and will readdress his options next year.

Fabrizio Romano wrote in his latest Daily Briefing: “I now see Kieran Trippier staying at Newcastle now and maybe assessing his future again in 2025. There’s no agreement with any Turkish clubs so far — it’s true that there has been plenty of interest but there are concrete chances for Trippier to stay at St James’ Park.”

Trippier played a big part in Newcastle’s Premier League run last season. Despite being hit with an injury towards the end of the campaign, he made 28 appearances and contributed 10 assists. However, he has since fallen out of favour and has featured in just one of the Magpies’ three league matches so far this season.

Despite Tino Livramento getting the nod ahead of him, Howe has still expressed his desire to keep hold of Trippier: “Absolutely, I want Kieran here. That hasn't changed, and that won't change.”