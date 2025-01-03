Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have announced the re-release of one of the club’s most iconic Adidas shirts.

Following the £30million-per-season kit partnership deal with Adidas that started last year, Newcastle have confirmed they will be re-launching the official 1995-97 Adidas home shirt. The shirt will feature the iconic Adidas and Newcastle Brown Ale logos and will go on sale next Thursday online and in store.

Prior to the new Adidas deal, ‘Score Draw’ replicas of retro Adidas designs were sold by the club but did not include the logo from the German sportswear manufacturer. The relaunched authentic shirts will be brand-new but with the design exactly as it was when it was first launched in 1995.

It marks the 30th anniversary of the shirt that Newcastle wore when finishing second in the Premier League table in successive seasons.

The club confirmed the launch of the shirt in a social media post.

“A retro classic. Relaunched The 95-97 Newcastle United Adidas retro home shirt is back – nearly thirty years since The Entertainers ignited a black-and-white frenzy.

Available Thursday online and in-store. Mags+ Members get early access 24 hours before launch.”

Newcastle’s current 2024-25 Adidas away kit is heavily inspired by the away kit worn during the 1995-96 season and the retro theme is set to continue into next season.

Newcastle’s 2025-26 away kit is set to be inspired by the 1997-98 Adidas away design. Retro NUFC, a source that has previously broken details of future Newcastle kit designs, has claimed that the club’s 2024-25 away shirt will be a ‘remake’ of the 1997-98 away shirt.

The unique shirt design featured one green and one orange stripe off-centre with the Newcastle Brown Ale logo on a navy torso featuring seahorse detailing from the club crest.

But superstitious Newcastle supporters may remember the club’s torrid record when wearing the kit, which included a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United in October 1997 and 2-1 loss at Southampton. The Magpies finished 13th in the Premier League that season, winning just three away matches in total.

Newcastle’s shirt designs for next season will be confirmed over the summer with the club expected to receive an ‘elite’ Adidas package for the 2025-26 campaign.