Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali’s partnership in the Newcastle United midfield has been a key reason behind the club’s recent turnaround.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

There had previously been doubts as to whether Tonali and Guimaraes could function and flourish in the same Newcastle midfield. Since Tonali returned to the starting line-up against Leicester City last month alongside Guimaraes, The Magpies have won each of their last five matches, scoring 16 and conceding just once.

Tonali has contributed with two of the 16 goals from a No. 6 position while Guimaraes, playing in the more advanced No. 8 role, has a goal and two assists. The Brazilian also grabbed two assists in the 3-3 draw with Liverpool which was the previous match the duo started together before the latest run.

Newcastle will look to continue their impressive run of form into 2025 when they travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (12:30pm kick-off). The Magpies were boosted by the fact Tonali avoided a ban despite walking a disciplinary tightrope during the final matches of 2024 on four yellow cards.

But the pair will be broken up in the match after Spurs as Guimaraes serves a Carabao Cup suspension in the semi-final first leg against Arsenal having been booked twice previously in the competition.

Speaking about his partnership with Tonali, Guimaraes said: “Very good, very good. I think he was a big miss for us last season, and it's very good to have a player like Sandro available in our squad again and now playing a new role.

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United celebrates victory with teammate Bruno Guimaraes after the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at St James' Park on September 01, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

We've switched positions he's playing now more as a number six and me as a number eight, but sometimes we drop and play with two. I love Sandro as a player and as a friend.

“I really like him, he is a really good guy. I’m really glad he’s showing what he’s able to do.”

Speaking last month, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted Tonali was signed for £52million from AC Milan in 2023 as a midfielder who could play in both roles and even fill in for Guimaraes when needed.

“He was always a six and an eight,” Howe insisted. “The profile of the player I wanted to sign was someone that could play both positions. You have to consider we have had Bruno fit and available for most games, his ability to keep performing and be available has been incredible but there is no guarantee of that with any player’s fitness.

“So if we lost Bruno we needed someone to play that role so the profile of player I wanted was someone who could play both positions. But I think it is clear Sandro has looked a lot more at home in a deeper position and it has allowed Bruno to play a different role.

“And I think with Bruno, there is still loads more to come from him in that position. He hasn’t really done a lot of training there so we need to continue to work at that. With him, Sean [Longstaff], Joe Willock and Lewy Miley, we’ve got some good options in the midfield.”