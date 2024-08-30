Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United are set to announce some transfer exits in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe stated on Friday morning that he expects a few players to be leaving the club on loan before the 11pm deadline. The club have just announced Harrison Ashby has joined Queens Park Rangers on loan for the season with Joe White also expected to leave on loan and join League Two side MK Dons.

Elsewhere, Alex Murphy’s proposed loan to Portsmouth appears to be off with the young defender starting Newcastle Under-21s’ match at Derby County. Isaac Hayden was also linked with a move to QPR having spent time on loan at the club last season but a deal is yet to materialise.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Hayden is expected to leave the club having been exiled from the first team since 2022. Ryan Fraser is also available to leave and has been heavily linked with a return to Southampton, where he spent last season on loan.

Newcastle may look to terminate both players’ contracts, allowing them to leave on free transfers after the transfer window is close.

Jamal Lewis will be looking for a late loan move after a permanent transfer to Watford fell through after he spent last season on loan at the Championship club. Youngsters Garang Kuol and Miodrag Pivas are also likely to leave the club at some stage with several transfer windows across Europe still open into September.

Predicting Newcastle’s deadline day transfer business on Friday morning, Howe told the media: “I don't think we'll be closed [for business] right until the end in both ways.

“[Some] of the younger players will be going out, we're looking for loan moves for two or three of those so let's see what happens.”