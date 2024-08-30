Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a late goalkeeper signing U-turn on deadline day.

The Magpies saw a £16million bid for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was rejected back in June. Now, Mail Online have reported that Newcastle are looking to reach a £20million agreement for the 21-year-old.

Personal terms for Trafford won’t be an issue if Newcastle are able to strike a deal with the player having already verbally agreed to the move earlier in the summer. But any goalkeeper arrival would almost certainly mean at least one of the club’s existing goalkeepers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle have signed two goalkeepers already this summer with John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos arriving before the start of pre-season. It has left Eddie Howe with five senior goalkeepers at his disposal at the start of the new season.

Vlachodimos is yet to be included in a matchday squad for Newcastle while Martin Dubravka has missed the last two squads due to concussion. Both players have been linked with potential exits on deadline day with Howe admitting movement in the goalkeeper department was ‘possible’.

But when asked about Dubravka during Friday’s deadline day press conference, Howe said: “Martin seems in a good place.

“He's had a concussion so that's something we've been monitoring due to a training ground collision with a player. Hopefully he's nearing a full return to fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The goalkeeper situation is fine. We've got a good team of goalkeepers who are pushing each other daily.”

Newcastle host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday (1:30pm kick-off) with Nick Pope expected to start in goal.