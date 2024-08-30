Newcastle United transfer deadline day swap claim made after Anthony Elanga £35m bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a late deadline day swoop for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga.

Newcastle have been monitoring Elanga since the start of the transfer window and even held discussions with Forest over a potential transfer back in June before agreeing to sell Elliot Anderson to the club for £35million. After failing to land a winger during the summer transfer window, The Magpies made a late approach for Elanga during the final hours of deadline day.

But a £35million offer for the 22-year-old is understood to have been rejected with Forest keen to keep hold of the former Manchester United man. This comes after Newcastle failed to land top target Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace after making a proposal worth £70million in total.

Transfer expert David Ornstein has commented on Newcastle’s late pursuit of Elanga, stating on The Athleitc’s Dealsheet Live broadcast that discussions had taken place between Newcastle and Forest regarding a cash-plus player swap deal involving Elanga and Miguel Almiron.

Almiron has been linked with a £15million exit from Newcastle this summer with MLS side Charlotte FC previously holding talks and links with the Saudi Pro League and Premier League side Fulham. But a deal has not materialised and Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted during his deadline day press conference that he was not expecting any first-team exits during the final hours of the summer transfer window.

“I hope so with the length of time we have left,” Howe said when asked if he thinks Newcastle will keep hold of players like Almiron. “If we lost anyone now it would be very difficult to replace them so I don't envisage anything happening regarding any of the established players leaving between now and the end of the window.”