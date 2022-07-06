Newcastle United make £35m approach for Everton star Alan Shearer branded 'fearless'

The 21-year-old enjoyed a solid breakthrough Premier League season for The Toffees as he scored four goals in 35 appearances last term.
Read More
While no official bid has been made so far, The Daily Telegraph claim that a £35million transfer fee has been discussed.
But with Newcastle prioritising attacking options, completing a deal for Gordon this summer is unlikely.
Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has previously praised the youngster.
“A young man that has been causing quite a bit of excitement is Anthony Gordon,” Shearer said.
“Everton fans have really gotten behind the winger, who has shown passion and plenty of ability in what has been a tough season for the Toffees.
“I’ve personally been impressed by his fearless attitude, he’s not afraid to get stuck in and he tries to make things happen going forward, putting plenty of crosses into the box.”