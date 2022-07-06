Newcastle United make £35m approach for Everton star Alan Shearer branded 'fearless'

The 21-year-old enjoyed a solid breakthrough Premier League season for The Toffees as he scored four goals in 35 appearances last term.

Various sources are reporting that Newcastle have approached Everton about Gordon.

Anthony Gordon of Everton celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park on April 09, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

While no official bid has been made so far, The Daily Telegraph claim that a £35million transfer fee has been discussed.

But with Newcastle prioritising attacking options, completing a deal for Gordon this summer is unlikely.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has previously praised the youngster.

“A young man that has been causing quite a bit of excitement is Anthony Gordon,” Shearer said.

“Everton fans have really gotten behind the winger, who has shown passion and plenty of ability in what has been a tough season for the Toffees.