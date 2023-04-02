Second half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson saw Newcastle climb ahead of Man United and up to third in the Premier League table with a third successive win.

Ahead of the match, focus was given to comments made by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag ahead of the Carabao Cup final in which he referred to Newcastle as ‘annoying’ opponents with the way they run down the clock. The Dutch manager took a second swipe at Newcastle ahead of the game by putting onus on the officials.

“Concern? We know they delay, yeah,” the Man United boss said during his pre-match press conference. “It’s something that is what the refereeing doesn’t want, they want to have tempo in the game, that is the aim of the Premier League, so they have to be consistent to let the game go and act what the policy is.”

The stats do somewhat back-up ten Hag’s comments with Newcastle having the ball in play for the least amount of time of any Premier League side this season.

But after Newcastle secured a convincing win, the club’s official Twitter account made a cheeky dig by posting: “No time-wasting required.”

