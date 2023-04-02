News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 days ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
2 days ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
2 days ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
2 days ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
2 days ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Eddie Howe reveals new Newcastle United injury concern

Eddie Howe revealed a new Newcastle United injury concern after this afternoon’s win over Manchester United.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 19:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 19:33 BST

Goals from Joe Willock and substitute Callum Wilson gave Howe’s side a 2-0 victory at St James’ Park – and lifted the club up to third place in the Premier League.

Read More
Former Newcastle United coach put in temporary charge of Leicester City after Br...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Willock was taken off in second half, and Howe revealed after the game that the midfielder had felt his hamstring.

Most Popular

Asked if the team had come through the match unscathed ahead of Wednesday night’s game against West Ham United at the London Stadium, United’s head coach said: "I’m unsure at the moment.

“Joe Willock’s the obvious one. He was feeling his hamstring, but he wasn’t sure if it was cramp or something more sinister. So we’ll wait and see. A couple more players just nursing little things because of the physical game that it was.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Newcastle’s third successive win saw them avenge February’s Carabao Cup final defeat.

"It was an important win, and mostly it was a really good performance from the players,” Howe told BBC Match of the Day. “It was really high energy, high quality – and a lot of chances created.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates the club's win over Manchester United.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates the club's win over Manchester United.
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe celebrates the club's win over Manchester United.

"We kept knocking on the door. Tribute to our fitness levels today. In my opinion, we got stronger in the game, even though we were giving so much to it. Our substitutes made a big difference to it too. They played a big part.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are a team of really good athletes, and we want to use that and play a high-energy, high-pressing style. We want the ball in play, and consistently work on that on the training pitch, and it paid off today.”

Joe WillockEddie HoweCallum WilsonManchester UnitedPremier LeagueWest Ham United