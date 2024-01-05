Newcastle United and Premier League clubs will learn their fate regarding potential Financial Fair Play charges during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United's approach to adhering to Financial Fair Play regulations is being assessed.

Premier League clubs will learn later this month whether they will face charges for breaching FFP rules after the implementation of a new fast-track system, according to The Times. This comes after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier this season for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton could still face a further charge, according to the report, while Nottingham Forest are the club deemed most at risk after spending heavily since their promotion from the Championship in 2022. Any straightforward breaches of FFP regulations will be fast-tracked and dealt with by April, meaning any points deductions can be applied during the current 2023-24 campaign.

An independent verdict on Manchester City's 115 pre-existing charges for allegedly breaching the Premier League's financial rules remains on hold until next season. But any fresh breaches will be dealt with in the short term under the new fast-track system.

Despite having the richest owners in club football in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have acted relatively diligently in the transfer market in order to adhere to FFP guidelines. Sources inside the club have stressed that FFP remains at the forefront of their transfer strategy as they look to avoid a similar fate to Everton while building up revenue streams.

It is part of the season why The Magpies are reluctant to pay a £7.5million loan fee for Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City this month. Newcastle's early exit from the Champions League has also provided a financial hit which is likely to result in a quiet January window.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said ahead of the January transfer window: "FFP is something that I'm still coming to terms with, to understand myself, I think everyone is related to the game because there are so many parts to it that are always moving.

"I think FFP is very active in our thoughts, we're trying to navigate it and work around it. So we'll wait and see."