Major decision made ahead of Newcastle United v Chelsea amid metro line closures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United fans are set to be greatly impacted by metro line closures when Eddie Howe’s side face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup later this month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United booked their spot in Round Four with a win over AFC Wimbledon at St James’ Park. Their initial clash at the Cherry Red Records Stadium was postponed following flooding and then switched to St James’ Park.

That delay meant the Magpies knew a win would book their place in the next round and a clash against Enzo Maresca’s side. Fabian Schar’s penalty just before the break was enough for the win, with their clash against Chelsea set to take place on Wednesday 30 October (7:45pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, thousands of fans could face travel chaos that evening with the match coming in the middle of a five-day metro line closure. All stations between Gateshead Stadium and South Shields and Gateshead Stadium and South Hylton will be shut so a track junction at Pelaw can be replaced.

A bus-replacement service will run between those stations during the closure from Monday 28 October to Friday 1 November. With all-but two metro stations south of the river Tyne to be closed and a huge increase in footfall expected because of the match, Nexus will put on an extra 20 buses to try and satisfy demand.

Paul Welford, major projects director, said: "We are ensuring that plenty of replacement buses are being provided for customers during the major line closure. It's our top priority.”

A win for Howe’s side against the Blues would book Newcastle United their third straight Carabao Cup quarter-final appearance.