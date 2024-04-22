Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s chances of European qualification increased following results in the Premier League and FA Cup over the weekend.

Newcastle currently sit sixth in the Premier League table which, as things stand, will be enough to secure Europa Conference League qualification. But could change depending on the winners of the FA Cup.

Manchester City progressing to the final by beating Chelsea and Manchester United edging past Championship side Coventry City on penalties means an extra European place via league position is likely.

Should Manchester City win the FA Cup, the Europa League place for the FA Cup winners will drop to sixth and the Conference League qualification will drop to seventh. The same happens should Manchester United win the FA Cup and finish in the top six.

England’s chances of earning an extra Champions League spot which would have a knock-on impact on the European qualification positions is very slim after City, Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United exited European competitions last week.

As things stand, Man United currently sit seventh in the table, level on points with Newcastle. If the league table remains as it is and Manchester United win the FA Cup then they will qualify for the Europa League and Newcastle will qualify for the Conference League.

Newcastle and Manchester United also received a boost in the Premier League with West Ham United losing heavily against Crystal Palace. It leaves The Hammers two points behind in the table having played two games more.

Newcastle also have a +26 goal difference advantage on West Ham and a +18 advantage on Manchester United. Despite losing their FA Cup semi-final at the weekend, Chelsea are still in the hunt for European qualification as they sit three points behind sixth with a game in hand.

Chelsea have a superior goal difference to Manchester United and West Ham - Newcastle still hold a +8 advantage on The Blues in that department.

The Magpies have six games remaining in their Premier League season with a trip to Palace next up on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off). Both sides are looking to secure third successive league wins after impressive results in recent weeks.