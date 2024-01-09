Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Premier League clubs are on 'high alert' as fresh Financial Fair Play charges could be imposed as early as next week.

Top-flight sides will learn on Monday, January 15 whether they face charges for breaching FFP rules after the implementation of a new fast-track system. That's according to The Telegraph, who claim the news has put Premier League sides on 'high alert'.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This comes after Everton were handed a 10-point deduction earlier this season for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Everton could still face a further charge while Nottingham Forest are the club deemed most at risk after spending heavily since their promotion from the Championship in 2022. Any straightforward breaches of FFP regulations will be fast-tracked and dealt with by April, meaning any points deductions can be applied during the current 2023-24 campaign.

According to the report, both clubs are confident of avoiding any potential sanctions.

An independent verdict on Manchester City's 115 pre-existing charges for allegedly breaching the Premier League's financial rules remains on hold until next season. But any fresh breaches will be dealt with within 12 weeks under the new fast-track system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite having the richest owners in club football in Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Newcastle have acted relatively diligently in the transfer market to adhere to FFP guidelines. Sources inside the club have stressed that FFP remains at the forefront of their transfer strategy as they look to avoid a similar fate to Everton while building up revenue streams.

And Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said heading into the January transfer window: "FFP is something that I'm still coming to terms with, to understand myself, I think everyone is related to the game because there are so many parts to it that are always moving.

"I think FFP is very active in our thoughts, we're trying to navigate it and work around it. So we'll wait and see."

Since PIF's takeover of Newcastle, the club has already spent almost £400million on permanent signings while recouping less than £50million in player sales, leaving a significant net spend as a result.