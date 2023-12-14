Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s first Champions League campaign in 20 years ended in group stage disappointment after a narrow 2-1 defeat to AC Milan.

The result left the Magpies bottom of the group behind third place Milan who dropped into the Europa League, while Borussia Dortmund and PSG both secured their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle’s European exit came down to fine margins and a combination of injuries and tournament experience ultimately proved to be their downfall. Attention now returns to the Premier League and domestic cup competitions as Howe and his team aim to once again secure qualification for Europe’s elite competition.

The Toon Army’s lack of squad depth is something which Howe is reportedly looking to rectify in the January transfer window and with that in mind Shields Gazette has rounded up all of the main transfer stories from St James’ Park.

Newcastle United join Man Utd and Spurs in race to sign talented La Liga goalkeeper

Newcastle United are expected to be without first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope for the majority of the season after he sustained a shoulder injury during his team’s 1-0 win over Manchester United earlier this month.

The Magpies have lost all three of their games without Pope in goal and Dubravka, who himself has reportedly been nursing an injury, has struggled during his three outings - conceding a combined nine goals.

News of Pope’s injury has led to mass speculation of a move for a new goalkeeper to help Eddie Howe’s team in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has claimed he would be “amazed” if the club weren’t looking at improving the area, while former manager Alan Pardew has described free agent David de Gea as the perfect fit for the club.

However, the Spaniard is not the only name on Newcastle’s radar and reports from Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that the club are targeting a move for a highly rated young goalkeeper in Giorgi Mamardashvili of Valencia.

Mamardashvili is a 23-year-old goalkeeper who started his career at FC Dinamo Tbilisi in Georgia. He signed for Valencia in the summer of 2021 and after an impressive first season established himself as the club’s undisputed first choice goalkeeper.

The Georgian international was involved in all 38 of his team’s games last season as they avoided relegation from La Liga. He has also started all 16 of his team’s games this term.

Mamardashvili is 6ft 6 in height and is known for his ability to command the penalty area and collect crosses. His form at club and international level has made him a target for a number of team’s and Fichajes adds that both Man Utd and Spurs are watching the situation closely.

The goalkeeper is currently under contract at the Mestalla Stadium until the summer of 2026, but the club’s financial situation could prompt them to cash in on the player in the coming months.