Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Liverpool has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made X change to the side that drew 1-1 at Crystal Palace on Saturday with Jacob Murphy coming into the side in place of Joe Willock. The change will see Joelinton move back into midfield with Anthony Gordon on the left and Murphy on the right.

It’s Murphy’s first start for Newcastle since the 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in October.

Alexander Isak has bounced back from a knock to keep his place in the starting line-up despite being withdrawn early in the match at Selhurst Park.

Matt Targett is back in the matchday squad with Kieran Trippier dropping out. It has been two months since Trippier last started a match for Newcastle having picked up a hamstring injury back in October.

He returned as a substitute against West Ham United last time out at St James’ Park but remained on the bench against Palace.

“Tripps, in line with the other players on that right-hand side, has created so much for us historically,” Howe said ahead of the game. “I think if you go back to our Champions League season, that was probably our most dominant side of the pitch.

“A lot of goals came down that side, a lot of chances were created down that side, and Kieran was pivotal to that. We’ve certainly missed his attacking attributes and his range, and what he brings.

“He’s improving physically. He hasn’t played consistently now for quite a long time, so getting him back in that rhythm where he can feel 100 per cent fit will take a little bit of time. But he’s certainly closer than he was, and touch wood, he’s solved the hamstring problem that he had.”

Newcastle head into the game looking to bounce back from a couple of disappointing results and end a six game losing streak against Liverpool under Eddie Howe. In fact, it has been nine years since The Magpies last beat the Merseyside club in the Premier League - a 2-0 win under Steve McClaren.

Newcastle United XI v Liverpool: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Newcastle substitutes: Dubravka, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff