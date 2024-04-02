Newcastle United midfielder drops major hint over summer exit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has admitted he would love to remain with QPR after joining the Championship club on loan earlier this season.

The former Arsenal academy midfielder remains under contract at St James' Park until the summer of 2026 and has not featured for the Magpies since he made an appearance in a 4-0 home defeat against Manchester City in December 2021. After spending the 2022/23 season with Norwich City, Hayden spent the first half of the current campaign with Belgian club Standard Liege before returning to England to join Queens Park Rangers on loan on January transfer deadline day.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 29-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Championship strugglers and came off the bench as they claimed a 1-0 win at Swansea City on Monday to move six points clear of the relegation with just six games remaining in the season. As it stands, Hayden is set to return to Newcastle when the campaign comes to a close and there is not believed to be an option for the R's to convert the loan deal into a permanent switch.

However, Hayden has admitted he would be willing to extend his time with Marti Cifuentes' side and will hold talks when the club secures its second tier status.

He told The Sun: "Things move quickly in football and you move on. But it's a situation where myself and the club will have to sit down in the summer and discuss what they want to do. I had to take a pay-cut to go to QPR, which I was happy to do for the last few months of the season, to get games. But it’ll be back to square one in the summer but hopefully I can help keep QPR up and would love to stay here if possible."