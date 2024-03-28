Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United has come under the spotlight recently following reports that Arsenal may look to sign him once the summer transfer window opens. Most speculation surrounding the Swedish international revolves around a belief that Newcastle United will need to sell one of their key players this summer.

Whilst that could remain a possibility, any player sale will likely be made with the intention of allowing the club to invest in new signings, rather than to simply keep them compliant with the Premier League’s financial rules. With speculation growing around his future at the club, Isak has recently addressed these rumours, telling Swedish outlet Expressen: “It doesn’t affect me that much. It has been talked about many times, in many windows.

“I see it as just such a thing. Everyone knows that summer is coming and if things show up, things can happen, but I actually haven’t even thought about it.”

One of the clubs linked with a move for Isak has been Arsenal, with the Gunners prioritising a new striker this summer. Comparisons between Isak and Thierry Henry have gone viral on social media and with 22 goals in just 42 Premier League matches for United, it’s easy to understand why the Gunners may be interested in Isak.

However, the Daily Mirror report that Arsenal have drafted a shortlist of ten players, Isak included, that they could move for this summer. Among the players reportedly on that list is Brentford’s Ivan Toney and RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Both players have recently been linked with a potential move to Newcastle United, however, neither will come cheap. Toney will reportedly cost around £100m whilst Sesko is understood to have a release clause of around £43m in his current contract. Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, who have scored 49 goals between them this season, have also been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

