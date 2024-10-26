Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Miley finally has made his professional league debut after recovering from hernia surgery.

Miley joined League Two side Newport County on loan from Newcastle for the 2024-25 season back in August. After making his debut against Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy, Miley suffered a hernia issue that ultimately required surgery and ruled him out for six weeks.

The midfielder returned home to the North East during his recovery period before returning to Wales.

And on Tuesday evening, the 20-year-old was named in the starting line-up for Newport in a 2-0 win at Gillingham in League Two.

Following the match, Miley said: “It felt good to be out there, it’s been a long time coming. It’s been a frustrating time with injury over the last few weeks, but I was delighted to get back out on the pitch and get the three points.

"I found out [Monday] morning that I knew I was going to be playing. I texted my family straight away, they were really pleased and they said they would be watching.

“The game was a bit different to my first game against Cheltenham in the EFL Trophy, a lot more second balls and a bit of back and forth, but you’ve got to get used to that as a midfielder.

“We had to work really hard for that win tonight, but It was thoroughly deserved for everyone. I got a taste for what it’s like to play in League Two and I want to keep my place in the team going forward. As a team, we're just all excited for the next game now against Fleetwood.”

Miley could make his home league debut for Newport against Fleetwood on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick-off). The young midfielder is yet to make his competitive debut for Newcastle but featured for the first-team in pre-season, playing in the friendly matches against SpVgg Unterhaching, Hull City, Urawa Red Diamonds and Girona before heading out on loan.

Miley is the older brother of Lewis Miley, who has also been nursing injury issues of his own having not featured for Newcastle since March due to a back and subsequent metatarsal injury.

The 18-year-old is likely to be part of the squad that travels to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday (2pm kick-off).