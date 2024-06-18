Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Midfielder Lucas De Bolle issued a farewell message ahead of his release from the club this summer.

Lucas De Bolle will be one of several long-serving academy players leaving Newcastle United at the end of the month.

Although the 21-year-old didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance for Newcastle, he spent nine years at the club with the academy. He was also named on the bench for The Magpies’ 2-0 Champions League group stage defeat at Borussia Dortmund back in November 2023.

De Bolle spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Hamilton Academical in Scotland, scoring once in 26 appearances. At the end of the 2023-24 campaign, De Bolle was part of the Newcastle squad that travelled to Australia for two post-season friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars.

De Bolle came off the bench in both matches as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Spurs before a young side lost 8-0 to the All Stars XI. The second match would prove to be De Bolle’s last in a Newcastle shirt as his release from the club was confirmed shortly afterwards.

De Bolle will be free to join a new club once his contract expires at the end of June.