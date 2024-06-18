Newcastle United midfielder issues 45-word farewell message after departure confirmed
Lucas De Bolle will be one of several long-serving academy players leaving Newcastle United at the end of the month.
Although the 21-year-old didn’t make a competitive first-team appearance for Newcastle, he spent nine years at the club with the academy. He was also named on the bench for The Magpies’ 2-0 Champions League group stage defeat at Borussia Dortmund back in November 2023.
De Bolle spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Hamilton Academical in Scotland, scoring once in 26 appearances. At the end of the 2023-24 campaign, De Bolle was part of the Newcastle squad that travelled to Australia for two post-season friendlies against Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars.
De Bolle came off the bench in both matches as Newcastle drew 1-1 with Spurs before a young side lost 8-0 to the All Stars XI. The second match would prove to be De Bolle’s last in a Newcastle shirt as his release from the club was confirmed shortly afterwards.
De Bolle will be free to join a new club once his contract expires at the end of June.
Following confirmation of his departure, De Bolle took to Instagram to post a series of images from his time at Newcastle along with the caption: “After nine years my time at Newcastle has come to an end. Since joining the club in 2015 I’ve had so many great memories representing the club. “Wanted to thank all the staff, players and fans that have helped and supported me throughout my journey.” De Bolle leaves Newcastle having been a regular for the Under-21s side as well as earning two caps for Scotland Under-21s.
