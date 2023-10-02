Newcastle United midfielder facing six-months out after injury set-back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willock has not featured for Newcastle since May following a hamstring injury picked up in the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last season. The 24-year-old midfielder missed all of pre-season and is yet to feature so far this campaign after suffering a fresh injury set-back.

After recovering from his hamstring injury, Willock has since suffered an Achilles injury that has delayed his return to Newcastle’s first-team plans. And the former Arsenal youngster is facing almost six months on the sidelines with Magpies head coach Eddie Howe suggesting the player would not be available for selection until November.

Providing an update on Willock, Howe said: “He’s doing well. We hope in a different phase now of his comeback he’s on the grass, not with us but the physios and sports scientists really trying to build up his reliance and his load.

“Doing well, looks happy. I think the physios have set quite a good time for him to come back. I don’t think we’re going to rush him back, I think we’re going to be careful.

“He’s still got a way to go. I think he’s due to return to training towards the middle to end of October and then of course he’ll need a little bit of time to get his proper fitness back.”

If all goes to plan, Willock will have missed almost six months of football for Newcastle, who are currently combating a number of injury issues.

Emil Krafth made his return from a 13-month injury lay-off with Newcastle’s Under-21s side but is still some way short of being involved for the first-team while Harvey Barnes is set to be out until 2024. Callum Wilson is nearing a return from a ‘minor’ hamstring issue while Sven Botman won’t be back until after the international break following a knee injury.