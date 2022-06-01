Sangare, who has represented Liberia on five occasions at senior level, will move to the Wham Stadium when his contract at Newcastle United expires at the end of the month.

Sangare featured four times for Stanley during a loan spell at the club in 2020/21, tasting defeat only once in a Carabao Cup clash with Burton Albion.

Reacting to the signing on Twitter, Sangare posted a picture of him signing his new deal with Accrington, writing: ‘Another page in my career book is about to be written

‘Am happy to be back time to make history #induetime let’s goo!!’

Sangare’s departure was confirmed last week when Newcastle United academy released their retained list which also saw Tom Allan, Ryan Barrett, Brad Cross, Regan Thomson, Jake Turner and Adam Wilson depart the club.

Oisin McEntee, who was also released by Newcastle last week, will play his football at Walsall next season.