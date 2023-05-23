A 0-0 draw against Leicester City at St James’ Park was enough to guarantee a top four finish for Newcastle with a game to spare as the club can now look forward to playing Champions Leaguefootball for the first time in over 20 years. Longstaff had missed the previous four Premier League matches for United due to a foot injury, but after returning to training last week, the 25-year-old was thrown straight into the starting line-up by head coach Eddie Howe.

Longstaff’s return to the side was pushed forward as a result of Joe Willock’s hamstring injury picked up during the 4-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion last week. Willock missed the match while Joelinton was a late withdrawal just before kick-off after taking a knock during the warm-up.

Elliot Anderson came into the starting line-up in place of the Brazilian, making only his second Premier League start.

“It was a difficult late change,” Howe explained. “We’ve been really stretched in midfield. So Joe, we thought, would be okay.

“We didn’t think there were any major concerns with his injury, but he felt, in the warm-up, that he couldn’t play. He couldn’t do himself justice, so unfortunately he missed out.”

And after a month on the sidelines, Longstaff was keen to get back involved as he played the full match under the lights at St James’ Park.

“I wanted to be part of it,” Longstaff told NUFC TV. “It’s funny, when you’re playing and you come out of it for a little while you sort of don’t feel part of it and obviously with Willy [Joe Willock] going down and Joe [Joelinton] being injured, it’s only right I tried to play.

“My lungs were a little bit gassed but I feel good and how can you not when you play in these environments? An unbelievable night and thoroughly deserved throughout the season.”

Longstaff played a key role at Newcastle over the course of the season, starting the majority of matches prior to his injury.

