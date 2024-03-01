Newcastle United midfielder reacts to MLS transfer following ‘sad’ summer departure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff has reacted to his brother’s move to MLS Eastern Conference side Toronto FC. Matty Longstaff, who is three years younger than his brother Sean, was released by the Magpies last summer.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious knee injury whilst on loan at Colchester United on Boxing Day 2022 and has not made a competitive appearance since that day. He returned to Newcastle to rehab his injury last winter ahead of his departure from the club in summer.

Taking to X, Sean wrote: ‘Good luck over in the @MLS @mattylobby48! Easy on the maple syrup!’

Longstaff has been training with the Canadian side for around a fortnight before the club confirmed his signing on Thursday afternoon. Speaking about his brother’s departure from his boyhood club in the summer, Sean Longstaff told BBC Radio Newcastle: “It’s obviously quite sad, really. When the news broke, it was sad, but it’s football, and he’ll eventually get where he’s going to be.

"He’s a top, top player, and people saw that when he did play. We’ve played football together in the same team pretty much since we were nine years old, so we’ve had a pretty god run at it. I still speak to him all the time, and he’ll be supporting me, and I’ll be supporting him.