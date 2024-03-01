Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh has admitted he still has a lot to prove at Feyenoord between now and the end of the campaign. Minteh, who was immediately loaned to the Eredivisie side after joining Newcastle United in summer, has scored six goals and registered three assists this season.

However, his campaign was interrupted by injury at the end of last year before he travelled to Ivory Coast to represent Gambia in the African Cup of Nations. Speaking about his time in the Netherlands, Minteh has insisted that he’s ‘not done yet’ at Feyenoord whilst admitting he has found difficulties adjusting to life at the club.

Speaking to Voetbal International, as picked up by FR12, Minteh said: “I didn’t always have an easy time at Feyenoord. I got injured, then the African Cup got in the way, so I was able to play less than might have been possible.

“It is not easy to be a Feyenoord winger. You have to score goals and provide assists and perform your defensive duties. That’s a lot, but not an issue for me. That’s how I grew up as a football player: first your tasks, then attack.

“I’m not done yet at Feyenoord. I want to show more of what I have to offer. We are no longer active in Europe, but there are still plenty of great matches to come.”