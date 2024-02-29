Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wolves will be without joint top scorer Hwang Hee-chan when they make the trip to St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon after he limped out of the warm up ahead of their FA Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday night. The South Korean international has netted 11 goals in all competitions for Wolves this season and is their joint top scorer in all competitions alongside Matheus Cunha.

Despite losing Hwang during the pre-match warm up, Wolves would go on to defeat the Seagulls to set up an FA Cup Quarter Final tie against Coventry City. Speaking after the game, Gary O’Neil admitted he would be ‘amazed’ if he could call upon the 28-year-old on Saturday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

O’Neil said: “It was a tough team to pick because obviously Channy has felt his hamstring a little bit, which for a squad as small as this, especially in that area of the pitch, is a disaster. But I’m trying to pick the right ones to play and the right ones to rest, which meant it was a tough couple of days for us. Channy’s [injury] doesn’t look too serious, but I’d be amazed if he plays at the weekend.”

Hwang has enjoyed a brilliant record against the Magpies during his time at Wolves having scored four times in just five appearances. This haul includes a 71st minute equaliser back at Molineux in October.

Whilst O’Neil won’t be able to call on Hwang on Tyneside, he will have Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes at his disposal, despite the pair suffering minor injuries during their win over Brighton. Gomes’ issue was simply cramp whilst Lemina, who scored the winning goal on Wednesday, has also been deemed fit to feature on Saturday.