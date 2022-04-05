The Magpies host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park this Friday (8pm kick-off) as they hope to end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats.

They were handed a small boost on Tuesday with Miguel Almiron returning to full-training training with the squad for the first time in almost three weeks following international duty with Paraguay.

He was ruled out of the trip to Spurs over the weekend due to illness but is back in contention for Friday night’s match. Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson also continued their rehab in the gym at Darsley Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden were also involved despite not being included in Newcastle's 25-man.

Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Chris Wood and Ryan Fraser all started in Sunday’s defeat but weren’t pictured in training on Tuesday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United holds off Kai Havertz of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.