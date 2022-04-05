Newcastle United midfielder returns to training as five players who started at Spurs miss out
Newcastle United have been back on the training pitch as they look to right the wrongs of Sunday’s 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.
The Magpies host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park this Friday (8pm kick-off) as they hope to end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats.
They were handed a small boost on Tuesday with Miguel Almiron returning to full-training training with the squad for the first time in almost three weeks following international duty with Paraguay.
He was ruled out of the trip to Spurs over the weekend due to illness but is back in contention for Friday night’s match. Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson also continued their rehab in the gym at Darsley Park.
Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden were also involved despite not being included in Newcastle's 25-man.
Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Chris Wood and Ryan Fraser all started in Sunday’s defeat but weren’t pictured in training on Tuesday.