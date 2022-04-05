Newcastle United midfielder returns to training as five players who started at Spurs miss out

Newcastle United have been back on the training pitch as they look to right the wrongs of Sunday’s 5-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur.

By Dominic Scurr
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 6:01 pm

The Magpies host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’s Park this Friday (8pm kick-off) as they hope to end a run of three consecutive Premier League defeats.

They were handed a small boost on Tuesday with Miguel Almiron returning to full-training training with the squad for the first time in almost three weeks following international duty with Paraguay.

He was ruled out of the trip to Spurs over the weekend due to illness but is back in contention for Friday night’s match. Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson also continued their rehab in the gym at Darsley Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United's position in alternate Premier League table compared with Leed...

Jamal Lewis, Ciaran Clark and Isaac Hayden were also involved despite not being included in Newcastle's 25-man.

Jonjo Shelvey, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Chris Wood and Ryan Fraser all started in Sunday’s defeat but weren’t pictured in training on Tuesday.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United holds off Kai Havertz of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

Richard MennearSt James's ParkKieran Trippier