Newcastle United midfielder Jeff Hendrick playing season has been brought to a premature end following the release of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship squad list.

Hendrick joined Wednesday on a season-long loan from Newcastle in the closing stages of the summer transfer window. The 32-year-old has made 11 appearances for the Championship strugglers but has not made the matchday squad in the league for over two months.

And with the submission of the squads for the second half of the Championship season confirmed following the winter transfer window, Hendrick's name was omitted. As a result, the Republic of Ireland is ineligible to feature for Sheffield Wednesday for the remainder of the campaign.

Hendrick did feature off the bench during The Owls' 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Coventry City last week, playing 29 minutes. The midfielder was eligible to feature in the game as clubs are not restricted to the same squad rules in the cup competitions.

The Steel City outfit attempted to terminate Hendrick's loan in January but could not reach an agreement with Newcastle. Wednesday currently have seven players on loan with EFL rules stating a maximum of five can be named in a matchday squad.

Hendrick is likely to have played his last game for Sheffield Wednesday as well as Newcastle, with his contract at St James' Park set to expire in the summer. The midfielder has not played for The Magpies since 2021.

On Hendrick's situation, Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl told The Star: "He played some minutes in the cup which was good, there is a learning also from my side that you have an FA Cup list and a league list.

"We have seven loans and so we have to make decisions, this is part of the reason why [Hendrick has been left off the list].

"He is still involved and I think maybe when I look to the next 15 games it could be that he is helpful. He has trained, he is professional. All of my players have taken the situation how it is.

"This is not normal, when I compare this to my stations before, you have players who are disappointed and they show this. But my group is fantastic, it is outstanding what they are doing. It's great to see."

