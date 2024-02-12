Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing.

The Danish international, 27, is on Newcastle's radar as a potential midfield addition amid uncertainty surrounding Joelinton's future at the club. Magpies head coach Eddie Howe signed Billing for Bournemouth £15million in 2019 and he has gone on to make 179 appearances for The Cherries, scoring 31 goals - 10 of which have been in the Premier League.

According to Mail Online, he could be available for as little as £15million once again this summer with potential free agent Lloyd Kelly also targeted by The Magpies.

Billing is suspended for Saturday's match between Newcastle and Bournemouth at St James' Park. And Newcastle's desire to sign the midfielder has been played down The Telegraph, with the club's 'priority' in the centre of the park being to tie down Joelinton to a new contract.

Newcastle are currently in a contract stand-off with the Brazilian, who is out injured until the end of the season. Joelinton's current deal expires in the summer of 2025, meaning he'll have a year left on his deal once he returns to full fitness.

With Newcastle needing to comply with the Premier League's profitability and sustainability rules and not wanting to risk losing the player on a free transfer, Howe admitted it is a 'possibility' that the club would look to sell Joelinton this summer.

But both Howe and Newcastle's aim is to reach an agreement with the Brazil international.

"He has 18 months left on his contract," Howe said. "As his manager, I’m determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.

"But of course there’s more to it than that. There’s Joe’s wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We’re not at that stage yet.

"It’s a possibility he’ll be sold in the summer.”

While the two parties are struggling to come to an agreement, Joelinton has also recently gone on the record about his desire to stay on Tyneside.

"Of course I want to stay," he said. "I feel at home here. My family feels at home, my son has friends here. I love the city.