Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has suggested Nottingham Forest were unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty during Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Newcastle United.

The match was level at 2-2 following goals from Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Elanga, Fabian Schar and Callum Hudson-Odoi when Taiwo Awoniyi went down inside the Newcastle penalty area following contact with goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. Referee Anthony Taylor awarded Newcastle a goal kick with VAR refraining from overturning the decision following a check for a potential penalty.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo expressed his frustration at the decision following the game as a second Guimaraes strike claimed a 3-2 win for Newcastle.

"We should have had a penalty," he said afterwards. "I saw the replay over and over again. When you have the chance to see it on VAR, it's so obvious and that's why I don't understand [the decision]. "I think [it's the defining moment in the match] because we came from behind twice and that was a chance to take the lead. That was a decisive moment for sure."

Magpies legend Alan Shearer suggested on Match of the Day that Forest should feel 'robbed' by the decision. And Gallagher, while defending the referee, also felt VAR should have intervened.

“I think it’s a penalty and I can understand the referee not giving it from his angle,” he told Sky Sports. “When you see the replay, I think Dubravka lifts his arm up, which he doesn’t have to and that’s what causes the fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why I thought it was a penalty because it was down, and I understand if the referee says no then, when he brings it up I think that’s when VAR sees it on the replay and that’s why I thought it was a penalty because I think he quite clearly brings his arm up, which he doesn’t have to do.