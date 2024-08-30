Newcastle United midfielder seals deadline day transfer to League Two side

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 30th Aug 2024, 23:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Newcastle United midfielder Joe White has joined Mike Williamson’s MK Dons in a very late deadline day transfer.

White spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Crewe Alexandra before returning to Tyneside to help Eddie Howe’s first-team in the midst of an injury crisis at St James’ Park. White made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth in February, playing a key role in helping the Magpies snatch a late point against Andoni Iraola’s side.

White will again spend time away from Newcastle United this season with a loan move to MK Dons being sanctioned very late on transfer deadline day. The League Two outfit are managed by former Magpies defender Mike Williamson and reached the play-offs last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

White follows fellow academy players Jamie Miley and Max Thompson in securing loan moves to EFL clubs whilst Harrison Ashby has also left the club on a temporary basis to join Championship outfit QPR.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.