Newcastle United midfielder seals deadline day transfer to League Two side

Newcastle United midfielder Joe White has joined Mike Williamson’s MK Dons in a very late deadline day transfer.

White spent the first-half of last season on-loan at Crewe Alexandra before returning to Tyneside to help Eddie Howe’s first-team in the midst of an injury crisis at St James’ Park. White made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth in February, playing a key role in helping the Magpies snatch a late point against Andoni Iraola’s side.

White will again spend time away from Newcastle United this season with a loan move to MK Dons being sanctioned very late on transfer deadline day. The League Two outfit are managed by former Magpies defender Mike Williamson and reached the play-offs last season.

White follows fellow academy players Jamie Miley and Max Thompson in securing loan moves to EFL clubs whilst Harrison Ashby has also left the club on a temporary basis to join Championship outfit QPR.