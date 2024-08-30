Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton have been credited with an interest in signing a Newcastle United player very late on in the summer transfer window.

Miguel Almiron is reportedly the man at the centre of Everton’s interest - although a deal so late in the transfer window is unlikely to be sanctioned by the Magpies. Almiron’s future at the club has come into question this summer amid reports that a move to Saudi Arabia was on the cards during the early parts of the window.

The Paraguayan was also linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League in January without anything coming to fruition. He was also wanted by MLS side Charlotte FC earlier this month, but no agreement was reached before the American transfer window closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interest from Fulham earlier this week was played down and whilst the Guardian report the Toffees have emerged as late contenders for his signature, with just hours of the window to go Newcastle United are highly unlikely to let Almiron leave without a replacement.

Reports surrounding a potential bid for Anthony Elanga were quashed almost as quickly as they popped up around tea time with the Magpies seemingly set to end the window having added just two senior outfield players to their ranks in the form of Lloyd Kelly and Will Osula.

Almiron, meanwhile, has not started a Premier League game for Newcastle this season with his only start coming at the City Ground on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup. Everton have lost both of their Premier League games this season by an aggregate score of 7-0.