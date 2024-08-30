Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed that QPR have signed Harrison Ashby on-loan.

A host of Championship clubs had reportedly shown interest in signing Ashby this summer, but Newcastle United have confirmed that he will spend the season on-loan at QPR. Ashby spent last season on-loan at Swansea City, making 16 appearances in all competitions for the Swans, in a campaign that saw him plagued by injury issues.

Ashby joined Newcastle United from West Ham in January 2022 but is yet to make a competitive senior appearance for the Magpies, despite being a fairly regular feature during their last two pre-season campaigns. The 22-year-old joined the first-team during their training camps in Germany and Japan and made an appearance off the bench during their Sela Cup win over Stade Brestois at St James’ Park.

Ashby moves to Loftus Road and becomes the second player in as many seasons to make a loan switch to the R’s following in the footsteps of Isaac Hayden after he played a crucial role in helping Marti Cifuentes’ side survive the drop last season. QPR face Luton Town tonight searching for their first league win of the season.

However, they did defeat the Hatters on penalties in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night and know that a win tonight could see them rise as high as sixth in the Championship table. Ashby, meanwhile, will be keen to impress at QPR this season as he aims to force himself into Howe’s first team plans in a position where he faces huge competition alongside Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier and Emil Krafth.